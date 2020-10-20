CM directs district authorities to prepare detail plan of action

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed all district authorities to ensure proper health infrastructure so that people do not face any trouble during Durga Puja in the wake of Covid pandemic.



During a telephonic conversation with all district magistrates and Chief Medical Officers Health (CMOH), Banerjee has given direction so that there is availability of sufficient number of beds in hospitals in every district. At the same time there should be no dearth in the number of ambulances to ensure timely admission of a patient at the time of emergency. The district authorities were also directed to prepare a detailed plan of action so that necessary support can be extended to people as and when required.

Stress has also been given on creating awareness among people on Covid protocol so that people use mask whenever they move out of their houses and maintain physical distancing norms mainly during the festive season. Both the police and district administration were directed to extend all support to the people in following the Covid protocol.

It marked the landmark increase in the number of beds by around 50 percent as there were then around 1250 ICU/HDG beds dedicated for Covid treatment.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary HK Dwivedi, Health Secretary NS Nigam, State Security Advisor Surajit Kar Purakayastha, Director General of Police Virendra, Commissioner of Kolkata Police Anuj Sharma and senior officers of the Disaster Management Group held video conference from Nabanna with all district magistrates, superintendents of police, commissioners of different police commissionerate and CMOH. During the video conference, the Chief Minister had addressed the meeting through a telephonic conversation.

Sources said that stress has been given on maintaining a close surveillance on attempts of spreading "false information" or "fake news" through social media besides carrying out the task to ensure maintenance of physical distancing during Durga Puja.