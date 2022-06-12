CM dials mother of woman killed in Park Circus firing; assures job, compensation

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday called up the mother of the young woman killed by a stray bullet during the firing by a police constable near Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in the city and promised monetary compensation and financial help.



The victim's mother told reporters at her Dasnagar residence in neighbouring Howrah that Banerjee had called her around 3.30 pm and promised Rs 5 lakh as monetary compensation, besides a job for her college-going brother and financial help for her ailing, unemployed father.

"She (Banerjee) consoled me and inquired about my health. She expressed her grief over the incident. Her words were comforting for the family which has lost its child," the grieving mother said.

"When I requested for help Didi assured me that my son will get a job befitting his educational qualifications and my husband will be helped to set up a shop," she said, adding, "I requested Didi to see that people with such killer mindsets are not inducted into the force in future. I have lost my child, God forbid others may lose their near ones in future if such elements are kept in

the force..."

A police constable suddenly fired several rounds from his self-loading rifle near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Park Circus area on Friday.