CM dials Guv, clears confusion over summoning of Assembly session

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday afternoon called up Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to clear the confusion associated with the timing of the summoning of the budget session of the state Assembly on March 7.



Banerjee clarified that it was a 'typing error' and made it clear to the Governor that the session will be at 2 pm instead of 2 am.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar had taken to Twitter and wrote it was unusual that the Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 07, 2022 at 2 am.

"Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 a.m. is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision," the Governor tweeted.

Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of Trinamool Congress said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened a cabinet meeting on February 28 for sending a fresh proposal to the Governor with "pm" mentioned instead of "am".

The Assembly session is scheduled to start at 2 pm on March 7 with the Governor's speech.

State Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said that the cabinet note that was sent had mentioned 2 pm as the timing. Earlier two communiqués were sent on the part of the state government mentioning 2 pm as the timing. "He could have understood that it was a type error and could have ignored it," Banerjee added.

Ghosh, however, accused the Governor of breaking rules by bringing the cabinet paper on social media. "There are no rules and regulations of bringing the cabinet paper before the public. The Governor is breaking rules," he added.