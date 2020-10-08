CM cracks whip, says there should be no delay in execution of work

Kolkata: Directing that implementation of development work should not be delayed at any cost, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the people to be with the government of "Maa, Mati, Manush" for development to continue in Bengal when Dalits and downtrodden are facing atrocities in other states.



In the same breath she reprimanded a section of state government officers for delaying in execution of work despite being sanctioned by the concerned Land and Land Reforms department and District Magistrate. Mentioning an incident in which a renowned doctor from Birbhum was harassed when he approached for mutation of a plot, she said: "It will be wrong to consider that such acts will effect me adversely as only a year left for the Assembly elections. One must keep in mind that I do not care all these as I have faced many challenges in my life and I know how to deal with the situation. One must not forget that people is all powerful in a democratic country." She subsequently directed the Land secretary Manoj Pant, who is also the state Finance secretary, to look into the particular case of land mutation on immediate basis.

While holding the administrative review meeting at Jhargram, Banerjee further said: "I will request all to be with the government of Maa Mati Manush as it pays respect to people from all walks of life and from all strata of the society." Without naming BJP-run Uttar Pradesh, Banerjee maintained: "Today Dalits and poor people are facing atrocities."

She urged people to place their demands before the government that will give its best effort in fulfilling the same till the fund permits as the Centre is not releasing the amount it owes to Bengal including the GST compensation. She also urged people not to misunderstand her government.

"Too much of dirty politics is taking place at present as a section is saying that no development has taken place in the state. I would like to ask such people to do at least one good work before criticising us," Banerjee said.

Banerjee also mentioned about the series of development works starting from setting up univeristy to medical college in the district that ensured an overall development of Jhargram that is the state's 22 ND district curved out of West Midnapore in 2014 for better administration.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday inaugurated Jhargram Medical College and renamed Jhargram University as Sadhu Ram Chand Murmu University. She also handed over financial assistance for Santhal Academy and initiated homestay facility at Jhargram as a step ahead towards better facility for tourists.

Banerjee also directed the police to take strict action against illegal sand mininig as it willcause damage to newly constructed Jangal Kanya Setu and Lalgarh Bridge. In connection with implementation of reconstruction of roads under Pathashree Abhijan project, she said: "I would request to all Panchayats, irrespective to which political party it belongs, that work should not get hampered just because the person of their choice has not bagged the tender that will take place centrally for this project."

"We must keep in mind that the government is of the common people though the party with the majority forms the same," Banerjee said.