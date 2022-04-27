CM cracks whip on cops, says why should state pay for police errors

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reprimanded the concerned police officials over the recent Rampurhat and Hanskhali incidents and directed them to be more vigilant so that the state government's image is not demeaned by any means due to the negligence of the police.



She instructed the top brass of the police administration which includes SPs, IGs, DIGs and Commissioner ranks to make more frequent visits to the police stations.

Banerjee condemned both the incidents of Hanskhali rape and Rampurhat's Bogtui case where eight charred bodies were recovered, Banerjee attributed the incident to the negligence of the police. She clarified that the state government will not pay the price for the lackadaisical attitude of a section of police officials.

Chairing the administrative review meeting from Nabanna Sabhaghar, on Wednesday, where the district magistrates and district police attended virtually, Banerjee questioned the superintendent of Ranaghat Police district under whom Hanskhali falls, "How did the Hanskhali case happen? Why didn't the police have any information? Why did the police take three-four days to act? Why was the complaint not filed immediately? Why will the government suffer due to police's negligence? Since the incident occurred in your area, you are responsible for this. Why didn't the IC take action on time? Don't you have sources from whom you can get immediate information? How is it that the victim's family is giving one statement to the police and a different one to the CBI."

The concerned police official from Rampurhat was also under the glare of the Chief Minister. A lot of mistakes were committed in Rampurhat that resulted in face loss of the state government. If you (the police) would have reached the spot in time then such incident may have been averted," she added.

Opposition parties have been vocal alleging deterioration of the law and order situation in the state in connection with these two incidents.

She further slammed the BJP for its attempts to deliberately defame the state referring to the recent incident at Dhantala where a suicide case was allegedly branded as a rape case by the BJP.

She directed the police to take immediate action irrespective of party colour or backing if somebody's involvement is found in a particular crime.

"If any political leader is corrupt then action will be taken against him/her. Nobody will stop you from our end from taking action. " she asserted.

She issued a host of directives to the police. She instructed the ADG, IG and DIG to visit the police stations regularly and maintain a record of the number of such visits. She also stressed upon setting up a monitoring cell to judge the genuineness of an FIR. She asked the police to prepare the chargesheets carefully and submit those on time.

She further asked the police superintendent and the district magistrates to maintain a cordial relationship with each other and improve coordination. " There should be no ego and co ordination between the district administration and the police should always be there." She said.