CM conveys appreciation to all involved in holding Gangasagar Mela 2022

Kolkata: State Chief Secretary, on behalf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has written a thank you letter to all the stakeholders for helping to conduct the Gangasagar mela 2022 following norms.



"Hon'ble Chief Minister has convyed her sincere thanks and appreciation to the Civic and Police Administration of South 25-Parganas District, all government officers and employees of various line departments, NGO volunteers, police officers, home guards, constables, panchayat functionaries, launch and vessel operators, other agencies, grass root political and social workers who have worked relentlessly round the clock for a long period to overcome the big challenge and the risk posed byCovid, so as to make this holy event a grand success," read the letter of appreciation. Over 5 lakh pilgrims took the holy dip at the Gangasagar mela this year. Only double vaccinated or RT-PCR negative pilgrims were allowed to enter Sagar Island.

Massive awareness drive was conducted on wearing of masks, use of sanitisers and maintainence of physical distance through miking in six languages (Bengali, Hindi, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Odia, Marathi).