CM constitutes all-party committee to combat Amphan destruction

Kolkata: In a rare gesture, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee set up a committee comprising leaders of all political parties in order to combat the devastating aftermath of Super Cyclone Amphan. She also gave a strong message that no partisan attitude in the distribution of relief will be tolerated that can essentially lead to deprivation of those genuinely affected.



Banerjee announced the setting up of the committee after the all-party meeting held at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Wednesday. The committee, headed by Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, comprises BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, CPI(M)'s Parliamentary party leader Sujan Chakraborty, Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya, RSP's Manoj Bhattacharya, Forward Bloc's Hafiz Alam Soirani, CPI's Swapan Bandyopadhyay and Chandidas Bhattacharya of the SUCI.

It will come up with a resolution over the issues related to the Super Cyclone that led to a loss to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore in the state. The resolution will be sent to the Centre.

"All (political parties) have agreed that the Centre should release more funds to undertake proper restoration work of the Amphan-affected areas," Banerjee said, urging that all must stand together for the interest of the state.

Stating that there were also discussions on some people being deprived of Amphan relief, Banerjee added: "Such complaints will not be tolerated. Genuinely affected people should get relief irrespective of the political party they support. A list containing names of beneficiaries have to be displayed at the Block Development Officer's (BDO) office. One must approach the BDO or the Inspector-in-Charge of the local police station if his or her name is not in the list despite being badly hit by Amphan. I have already received 2,100 cases and we are looking into it." She gave another seven days to the administration for preparing the list of the deprived.

Banerjee also maintained that four leaders in the Gram Panchayat level have been expelled from her party and on Tuesday a Zilla Parishad Karmadakshya has resigned as their involvement in irregularities on relief distribution came to the forefront. She also urged people not to ransack BDO offices but settle issues through discussion.

The Chief Minister also added that all have agreed upon the decision to write to NITI Aayog for a permanent solution to safeguard the Sunderbans that is gradually being damaged due to constant cyclones in the area. "They can prepare a master plan and execute the same with the support of the World Bank," Banerjee suggested.

Almost all the political parties have raised the issue of not including Bengal in the Centre's 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan' and the issue will be further discussed once the resolution comes up.