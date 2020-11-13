CM congratulates Tejashwi Yadav for giving a tough fight to NDA

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated Tejashwi Yadav for giving a tough fight to NDA almost single handedly in the recently held Bihar Assembly election.



Banerjee called the youth RJD leader and appreciated his attitude to fight against BJP. Banerjee stood beside Tejashwi against his claim of last minute manipulation in the poll results.

Asking him to continue his fight, Banerjee extended her support to the 31-year-old RJD leader and son of former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav.

This comes when the combine vote percentage of BJP-Janata Dal United has dropped by 10.5 percentage points compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While RJD and

Congress combined witnessed a gain in vote percentage by 9.5 per cent.

NDA has narrowly surpassed the majority mark of 122 by winning in 125 of the 243 seats and the mahagatbandhan of RJD, Congress and Left had bagged 110 seats.

It is being believed by RJD that the Mahagatbandhan would have formed the government if the alleged last minute manipulations had not taken place. Tejashwi had also shared the stage at Brigade Parade Ground along with leaders from the Opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha

polls.

Banerjee has continued to extend her support to Tejashwi who fought against BJP against whom the Trinamool Congress supremo has raised her voice repeatedly for its "anti-people" moves.