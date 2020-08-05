CM congratulates successful candidates of Civil Services exam

Kolkata: West Bengal had much to cheer with two candidates from the state featuring among the first 20 in the Civil Services Examination 2019 conducted by UPSC .



The 13th place has been bagged by Raunak Agarwal of north Kolkata while the 20th rank has gone to Neha Bandyopadhyay, a resident of Jadavpur.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated all the successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. "May you have a bright future in serving the people of our great nation. Those who didn't qualify, try harder. With determination, you shall succeed," tweeted Banerjee.

Budding IAS Raunak would prefer to work in the field of Economics and Education. "I had started making preparations from 2016. This was my third attempt. In the first two attempts, I was unable to clear the prelims. I am thankful to my parents and other family members who made me believe that I could crack the examination," Raunak said.

Raunak had done his schooling from Nopany High School till Class X and then studied at St. Lawrence High School in the XII th standard. He graduated from St. Xaviers College with Commerce and then started pursuing CA. He scored excellent rank on CA and even got a job offer from a reputed private bank. But he left his job within a few days pursuing his dreams of becoming an IAS.

"I would love to work in West Bengal after completing my training so I would opt for the state in my cadre preference, "said Raunak.

Neha Bandyopadhyay who had bagged the 20th place would also prefer to work in West Bengal during her IAS tryst.

Neha who had cracked the examination in her first attempt has been working in a software company in Noida for the last 18 months after graduating with Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. Neha had left her lucrative job to pursue her IAS career.