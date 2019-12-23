CM congratulates Hemant Soren over victory in Jharkhand poll

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated Hemant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the other political leaders who have emerged victorious in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.



Banerjee wrote a congratulatory message on her Twitter handle, saying: "Congratulations @HemantSorenJMM ji, @RJDforIndia, @INCJharkhand on winning. People of Jharkhand have entrusted you to fulfill their aspirations. My good wishes to all brothers/sisters in Jharkhand. Elections were held during #CAA_NRC_Protest. This is a verdict in favour of citizens."

It may be mentioned here that the JMM and Congress alliance stayed above the majority mark of 41 in the poll of the 81-member Assembly, the results of which were published on Monday.

State Finance minister Amit Mitra also gave his reaction to the Jharkhand Assembly result, saying: "The people of the state have spoken in the electoral exercise and have given a mandate. We need not say anything. People have ousted them in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. They are not in Bengal or Kerala. Jharkhand is our neighbouring state and we hope that their government will work in coordination with our government. There had been no cooperation earlier from Jharkhand."