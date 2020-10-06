CM condoles the death of Shakti Thakur

Kolkata: Shakti Thakur, veteran singer died of a massive heart attack on Monday early morning.



Condoling the death of Shakti Thakur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Saddened to hear the news of Shakti Thakur's demise.

A noted playback singer in Bengali and Hindi films and an actor, Shakti Thakur gained popularity in the 80s as one of the contemporary modern music

artists. His death is an irreparable loss to the music world."

He was 78-years-old and is survived by his two daughters. The younger one is singer turned actress Monali Thakur and the elder one Mehuli Goswami Thakur.

Thakur was suffering from age related illness for quite some time. He felt chest pain early on Monday morning which was followed by massive heart

attack.

'Bolte Paris Ma', a Bengali song sung by him became very popular. He had acted in several Bengali feature films of which 'Dadar Kirti' and 'Bhalobasa Bhalobasa' were super hit.

He had acted with stalwarts like Bikas Roy, Utpal Dutta among others. Monali Thakur who is currently in Switzerland tweeted: "The pain is unbearable.

Really don't know how to overcome it."