CM condoles the death of legendary tennis player Akhtar Ali

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed grief over the death of legendary tennis player Akhtar Ali (81) who died early on Sunday morning.



Ali was suffering from Parkinson's and other ailments for the past few years. He was released from a hospital a few days ago. On Sunday Banerjee tweeted: "Saddened to hear about the passing away of Akhtar Ali, a true tennis legend. 'Akhtar Sir' coached many of India's tennis champions. We conferred Bengal's highest sporting award on him in 2015. I was fortunate to always receive his warm affection. Condolences to his family and admirers."

Ali had led the Indian tennis team in Davis Cup from the year 1958 till 1964. He became the coach of the Indian team from 1966 to 1993. He was also the coach of national teams of Malaysia and Belgium.

The legendary tennis player was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2000 for his lifetime contribution to tennis.