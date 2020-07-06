CM condoles passing away of ISKON monk

Kolkata: Bhakt Charu Swami, a senior monk of International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) died in Florida on Saturday after contracting COVID- 19.

He was 74-years-old. Condoling his death Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Very grieved to hear about the departure of Bhakti Charu Swami, senior ISKCON sanyasi and spiritual leader. His works and teachings will remain with the followers of Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. My condolences to his many disciples and devotees of ISKCON."

Born into a Bengali aristocratic family in 1945 in Kolkata, he went to Germany for higher studies in 1970. There he came in contact with the Vedic scriptures and decided to explore the depth of spirituality and India's rich spiritual heritage. He came in contact with Srila Prabhupada in Prayagraj in 1977.

Srila Prabhupada instructed him to translate his works in Bengali which he meticulously did for decades.

He was associated with several centres of ISKCON temple.