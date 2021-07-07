CM condoles demise of Mukul Roy's wife Krishna

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences over the demise of wife of Mukul Roy, Krishna Roy, who passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday morning. "Krishna debi was associated with several social welfare activities. I knew her well. She always wanted well for people," the Chief Minister stated.



Banerjee went to Mukul Roy's residence in Salt Lake and talked to the bereaved family members. Banerjee said she knew Krishna for many years. Recalling her long association with the Roy family, Banerjee said she used to visit them quite often.

Banerjee said her mortal remains would be flown to Kolkata on Wednesday morning. Subhrangshu Roy is in Chennai. Roy was infected with COVID-19. She was admitted to a private hospital on EM bypass. She recovered from the infection but her lungs were badly damaged.

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress all-India general secretary, went to see her whom he knew since childhood at the hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was taken to Chennai for transplantation of lungs by air ambulance. However, the doctors could not carry out the surgery because of her poor health condition.