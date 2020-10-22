CM condoles death of Wangdi Gyalpo Bhutia

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the death of WBCS officer Wangdi Gyalpo Bhutia.

Wangdi, who was posted as BDO of Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar, died due to Covid.

He fought as a gallant officers in the forefront of the fight against Covid and the Chief Minister expressed homage to Wangdi by calling him Covid Martyr. Saluting his service, Banerjee wrote to his wife Sonam Soma Bhutia. She wrote: "I am extremely saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of your husband Wangdi Gyalpo Bhutia, WBCS (Exe) BDO of Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar."

She further maintained "Wangdi, like so many of our gallant officers, was in the forefront of our fight against Covid-19. He will be an inspiration not only to his fellow service members but to all of us. I salute his courage and determination. I offer my heartfelt condolences on your loss and stand with all members of the berieved family at this hour of grief."

It may be recalled that earlier another WBCS officer Debdutta Ray died after getting infected with Covid.