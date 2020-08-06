CM condoles death of Subhash Bose

Kolkata: Subhash Bose, Councillor of ward 6 in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) died on Wednesday at a private hospital in the city of Covid infection. This is the first instance of a councillor's death due to Covid in the state.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled the death and tweeted: "Saddened at the demise of our colleague and councillor of Ward 6, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Subhash Bose. One of the many brave souls who risked his life while working in the

frontline. My condolences to his family, well wishers and friends."

Apart from Banerjee state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister, Firhad Hakim also

tweeted: "Colleague and party member, Subhash Bose, councillor Ward 6, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation breathed his last. He

always stood by his people and worked for them from the front line.

His demise brings a huge

loss for the party, may his soul rest in peace." BMC Mayor, Krishna Chakraborty also expressed her condolence towards Bose's family members.

According to sources, Bose was admitted at the said hospital on July 24 with several ailments. There his swab sample was tested and found that Bose has been infected with COVID-19.

Day by day his condition deteriorated as he had several co-morbidities like diabetes and kidney ailment.

On the other hand two MLA's from Malda and Howrah along with a senior member of the board of administrator of Maheshtala Municipality have been tested Covid positive on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday 102 new Covid positive cases were found in the BMC area taking the toll to 2297.

Among the total Covid affected people, 1159 have been cured and 41 persons died.

Also 73 more persons who have been tested Covid positive on Wednesday have been suggested to stay at home

isolation.