CM condoles death of Sekhar Basu

Kolkata: Veteran atomic scientist and former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission Dr Sekhar Basu succumbed to COVID-19 early on Thursday at a private hospital here, a health department official said. He was 68.

Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Grieved to hear about the passing away of veteran nuclear scientist and former Atomic Energy Commission chairman, Dr Sekhar Basu. My condolences to his family and colleagues."

"Dr Basu was suffering from COVID-19 and other kidney ailments. He died at 4.50 am," the official said.

A mechanical engineer, Dr Basu is revered for his contributions to the country's atomic energy programme. He was awarded Padma Shri in 2014.

He had also pioneered the highly complex reactor for India's first nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant.