CM condoles death of Pradip Ghosh

Kolkata: Pradip Ghosh, noted elocutionist died in Kolkata on Friday morning.



He was tested COVID 19. He was 78 years old and is survived by a daughter. His wife passed away in 2019.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death and extended her grief to the bereaved family.

Ghosh retired as the joint director of the state Information and Cultural Affairs department. He was awarded Kaji Sabyasachi award in 2017 by the state government.

Ghosh was among those few persons who made Bengali elocution popular.

Ghosh along with Kaji Sabyasachi travelled extensively in Bengal and popularized this art. Ghosh shot to fame During the birth centenary of Rabindranath Tagore in 1961 when his long playing disc containing poems of Tagore was published. He had travelled in United Kingdom and United States and participated in cultural programme where a session was kept for his elocution.

Ghosh will be remembered by for his humility and simplicity. All the present day elocutionists are indebted to him for making elocution a form of art. He inspired the youngsters to read Bengali poems with proper diction.