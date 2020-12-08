CM condoles death of Mrigen Maity, says will be difficult to find people like him

Kolkata: Mrigen Maity, the sitting Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Midnapore Assembly seat died on Monday morning.



He was 77 years old and was suffering from age-related ailments. He was admitted to the SSKM hospital on December 1. He breathed his last on Monday morning.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who attended a public meeting at Midnapore town went to house and spent some time with the bereaved family. She said: "Mrigen da had always worked for the people and the state government employees. It will be difficult to get people like him."

Maity was elected from the Midnapore Assembly constituency from 2011. He was the chairman of Midnapore Kharagpur Development Authority. He was a member of the advisory board of Midnapore municipality.

Maity was the general secretary of Paschimbanga Rajya Sarkari Karmachari Federation (unified) and fought relentless for the state government employees who had been unnecessarily punished by the CPI(M)-controlled Coordination Committee.

The Coordination Committee used to transfer employees who were supporters of the Federation by flouting all norms.

His mortal remains will be taken to his house in Midnapore.