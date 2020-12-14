CM condoles death of Mohammed Bhai Motiwala

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed her condolences over the demise of noted educationist and founder president of Saifee Golden Jubilee English Public School, Mohammed Bhai Motiwala.



In her condolence message, Banerjee said that he had immensely contributed towards the spread of education among the Muslim community. Passing away of Motiwala has created a vacuum in the world of education, Banerjee stated. She also expressed condolences to the bereaved family members of Motiwala who died in the city on Saturday night at the age of 80.