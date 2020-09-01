CM condoles death of Krishna Chandra Das

Kolkata: Krishna Chandra Das, a WBCS (executive) officer who was working as the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nowda in Murshidabad died of COVID-19 on Monday.



Das was afflicted with the infection some days ago and was admitted to a private nursing home. His condition deteriorated on Saturday.

Condoling his death Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Krishna Chandra Das, who was posted as BDO Nowda in Murshidabad. A dedicated WBCS (Exe) Officer, Das was at forefront of our fight against COVID-19 & displayed great sense of sincerity & commitment in his work during the pandemic. I salute his leadership, & his supreme sacrifice for the people of #Bengal. This loss is irreparable, but we stand in solidarity with his family & will extend every possible help to them to fight this situation. My heartfelt condolences to them, his friends & colleagues."

It may be mentioned that 38-year-old Debdutta Roy, deputy magistrate and deputy collector

of Chandannagore, Hooghly died of COVID-19 on July 13.