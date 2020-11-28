CM condoles death of Indrajit Bhattacharjee

Kolkata: Indrajit Bhattacharjee, the outgoing Chairman of Borough XVI of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, died of heart attack on Saturday.

He was 56. He was also the coordinator of ward 143 of KMC.

"Saddened and shocked at the passing away of Indrajit Bhattacharjee, Chairman, Borough 16, Kolkata Municipal Corporation. He worked tirelessly for all citizens & was a trusted, diligent member of Trinamool Congress. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," tweeted Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee offered floral tributes to Bhattacharjee. Chairman of the Board of Administrators Firhad

Hakim and several other senior KMC officials also paid floral tributes when his body was brought to the KMC headquarters.