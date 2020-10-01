CM condoles death of Gurupada Mete

Kolkata: Gurupada Mete (52), Trinamool Congress MLA from Indus in Bankura died of Covid on Thursday. He had tested positive for the virus a few days ago and his health deteriorated in the last three days. Mete succumbed to his ailments at a private hospital in Howrah. He was the MLA from the Indus assembly constituency from 2011.



Trinamool Congress Supremo and the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolence over the untimely demise of Mete. Taking to Twitter Banerjee said: "Deeply saddened by the passing away of @AITCofficial Bankura District Coordinator and two-time MLA Gurupada Mete. His unparalleled devotion to serve the citizens of Bengal will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and closed ones."

Three MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress have so far died of Covid. Earlier Trinamool Congress MLA from Falta Tamanash Ghosh and Samaresh Das who was also an MLA from Egra Assembly constituency died a few weeks ago. Many Trinamool Congress MLAs and also some ministers were infected with Covid and all of them recovered.

Meanwhile, around 2,996 patients have been released from various hospitals on Thursday after they recovered. As many as 2,28,755

Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,60,324 till Thursday.

The recovery rate of Covid patients has gone up to 87.87 per cent which is the highest so far. Around 3,275 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Bengal has carried out 32,71,316 Covid tests out of which 43,854 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 7.96 on Thursday. Positivity rate is gradually going down which signifies that the infection rate in Bengal is on decline.

Bengal has witnessed 59 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 5,017. Kolkata has witnessed 6669 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

As many as 11 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 57,081 on Thursday.

North 24-Parganas saw 646 new cases on Thursday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 52,145. North 24-Parganas has seen 15 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 18,492 Covid cases so far out of which 195 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Around 7 people died of Covid in Howrah in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 231 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 17,628.