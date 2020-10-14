CM condoles death of AP Mukherjee

Kolkata: Arun Prasad Mukherjee, former director-general of police and former Governor of Mizoram died in his residence on Tuesday. He was 88-years-old.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death and expressed her grief to the bereaved family members. Mukherjee was awarded Banga Bibhusan in 2017.

He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law. His younger son Sanjay Mukherjee an ADG is the administrator, state Forensic Science Laboratory. His elder son Amitabha Mukherjee and daughter-in-law Ranjana were both IAS officers and district magistrates of North 24-Parganas and Howrah respectively. They left the job and took up international assignments.

Mukherjee was the superintendent of police of Jalpaiguri when the Naxalite movement started in the late 1960s. He has written books on the Naxal movement. He used to take regular classes on how to combat Maoist insurgency at the police academy in Hyderabad. He was an avid reader and took interest in several subjects that include police administration, land reforms, history of old Kolkata and particularly its underworld during the British period and later. It was he who had written that John Reed, the famous officer of the Kolkata Police's Detective department could not resolve the first murder mystery and failed to nab the criminal.