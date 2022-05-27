CM condoles death of 5 trekkers from state
kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her condolences towards the family members of the five trekkers from Bengal who were killed in a tragic accident in the Tehri district of Uttarakhand.
Banerjee also said that she has instructed the Bengal government officials here and in Delhi to take necessary steps to keep the mortal remains of the five persons in the AIIMS, Hrishikesh and bring those back to the state.
Banerjee tweeted: "Distressed to know of the death of five Bengal tourists in a road accident in Tehri on their way to Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand). Mobilised our officers here and at Delhi since last night to preserve the bodies at
AIIMS Hrishikesh, fly relatives from here to Delhi and to transport them from there to Hrishikesh, to help bring back the mortal remains here, to provide all retrieval assistance. Sincere condolences and full solidarity to the families."
The incident had taken place on Wednesday near Kotigad on the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway when the SUV, carrying the team of trekkers from Haridwar to Kedartal-Gangotri, fell into a gorge.
The deceased persons from Bengal have been identified as Madan Mohan Bhuinyan, his wife Jhumru Bhuinyan, their son Nilesh
Bhuinyan of Narendrapur, Pradeep Das of Naihati, Devmalya Debnath of Barrackpore and the driver Ashish.
