CM begins distribution of widow pension to 8 lakh new applicants

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee initiated the distribution of a monthly pension scheme for widows to eight lakh new applicants at a function at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.



With the inclusion of new 8 lakh applicants, the total number of widow pensioners reached 21 lakh for 2022-23. The pensioners will receive Rs 1000 per month that will be credited to their bank accounts directly. The applications were gathered from Duare Sarkar camps across the state.

Along with Banerjee, Shashi Panja, state minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, Firhad Hakim, the state minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Jyotipriya Mullick, state Forest minister, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Home Secretary BP Gopalika were present on the occasion.

Banerjee said there are women who are struck by misfortune and become widows at an early age. "This little amount is given to them as a mark of respect. It is no dole," she said.

She added that the state government is committed to work for the empowerment of women. Projects like Kanyashree, Rupashree, Oikashree have helped womenfolk to a great extent. "It is most unfortunate that the vernacular channels who telecast the same incident from morning till night do not take the trouble to telecast the achievement of girls who are Kanyashree beneficiaries."

Coming down heavily on those who have criticised the state government for affixing the Biswa Bangla logo on school uniforms and alleged that it was the logo of the state government, she said: "The Biswa Bangla logo is the logo of the state government and not that of the Trinamool Congress."

She urged the women to protect Bengal from those who are planning to create trouble. "Just as you give protection to your children, protect the state from the hands of those who believe in division. I am safe so long you are there to protect Bengal," she maintained.

Banerjee urged councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and members of different Zilla Parishads to work for the masses and ensure that the money goes to the beneficiaries.