CM assures to support 'special' people

Kolkata: On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday assured of extending all support to the specially-abled people and their families, who are getting benefited by the state government's 'Manobik' scheme. Around 2 lakh specially-abled people are availing the benefits of the scheme across the state.



On Thursday, she tweeted: "Today is International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The Government of West Bengal launched the 'Manobik' scheme where differently-abled persons with 40% or more disabilities receive monthly pension. Also, family income bar raised to Rs 2 lakh per year for scholarships of differently-abled students in 2020."

In 2018, the Chief Minister had introduced the 'Manobik' scheme for the welfare of specially-abled people. Around Rs 250 crore was allocated for the scheme.

Since 1992, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities has been observed for promoting rights and well-being of persons living with disabilities.