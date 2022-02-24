CM assures impartial probe, says 'truth to be out soon' in student's death case

Kolkata: A day when two police personnel were arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Anis Khan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised an impartial investigation and assured arrest of all those who were involved in the case. She condemned the ongoing protests across the state and said obstructions have been causing harassment to the common public and is a 'criminal offence.'



"Everyone has the right to protest. But do so from one place. Why are you blocking roads and putting people in trouble? Yesterday (Tuesday), people faced problems in reaching the hospital and airport. We have seen this culture for 30 years and got used to it. We won't tolerate this anymore. Obstruction is a criminal offence. Let law take its own course," she said.

Banerjee said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to investigate Anis's death, was not allowed to enter the locality in Amta where he lived.

"Inquiry has just started and we don't know what exactly happened in Amta. Police were not allowed to enter twice. On the basis of the complaint, we have arrested two persons in the case. We don't know whether these two persons are involved or not but they

have been taken into police custody so that they are unable to influence the investigation process. Our government is very tough. If we get a genuine complaint, we will take action," she said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, she said: "I have not come here to see the CPI(M)'s or the BJP's interests. I have come here for the public interest."

Banerjee also reacted sharply to Anis's family demand for a CBI probe in the case and said: "How many cases CBI was able to solve? What happened to Tapasi Malik murder case? What happened to the Nobel theft of Rabindranath Tagore? They have failed in so many cases. No one has been arrested at Hathras yet".

Anis' family members have refused to hand over the mobile phone of his which is presently with the family.

They also did not allow exhuming the body and conducting a post-mortem for the second time in front of a judicial magistrate.

Banerjee also criticised a section of the media for the way they have covered the issue of the death which according to her encourages lawlessness.