CM assures govt job for Khatun whose right hand was chopped off
Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said Renu Khatun whose right hand was chopped off by her husband in Ketugram of East Burdwan will be given a government job and assigned duties that she will be able to perform easily.
The Chief Minister further informed that she would look into why Khatun's Swasthya Sathi card was not accepted at the private hospital where she is being treated.
She said: "The state government will bear the expenses of her treatment. Her Swasthya Sathi card was not accepted by the hospital. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to find out why it was refused."
The Chief Minister added that the state government will provide for an artificial limb for Khatun.
On Wednesday while talking to the media persons about the Bhowanipore twin murder case, the Chief Minister said: "Leena Gangopadhyay, Chairperson of West Bengal Commission for Women had visited Khatun at the hospital. We have decided that as Khatun was in serial number 22 in the panel of new nurses, she will be allowed to do the work which fits her. Also, we are going to arrange an artificial limb for her."
The police on Sunday night had arrested Sariful Sheikh, Khatun's husband and the prime accused in this case. He is being interrogated to find out about his two friends who were with him on Saturday night when Khatun's hand was chopped off.
