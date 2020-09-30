CM asks officials to stay more vigilant during Durga Puja to avoid spread of Covid

Siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed all concerned officers not to take the situation causally in connection with Covid.



"Durga Puja is approaching but it should not happen that we start taking the fight against Covid casually. We must keep in mind that

checking the spread of COVID-19 is our first priority," Banerjee said.

In north Bengal situation is under control. But pro-active steps need to be taken to avoid its spread to the places where it has not taken place yet, which are still green zones. In order to do the same rapid anti gen tests have to be undertaken at these places.

Banerjee also urged the ministers and people's representatives to take proactive steps in taking a person to hospital if he has comorbidity and got infected to Covid.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha told the officers that the fight is going on for the past six months. "But we must not turn fatigue keeping in mind that we have to fight till the end in a war," Sinha said adding that district magistrates have to ensure daily update on Covid positive cases. It should not be updated in a bulk after two or three days.

Meanwhile, the target of Banglar Abas Yojona has been fixed to 9.5 lak. But it may go up to 12 lakh. Similarly, Bengal has set a record in creating mandays under 100 days work scheme as the fiscal's target of 22.20 crore was achieved in first six months itself and 89 lakh people have got jobs.