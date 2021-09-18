CM asks Health Secy to submit report on fever cases among kids

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday called state Health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam to take a stock of the recent surge in fever cases among children. Banerjee asked Nigam to prepare a detailed report in this regard and to submit it to the office of the Chief Minister.



It was learnt that the Chief Minister asked the Health secretary to send more health teams to north Bengal if the situation demands so. Many children have been affected with influenza in north Bengal. Some children are also undergoing treatment at city hospitals with fever as well.

Meanwhile, single-day Covid cases jumped up to 719 on Friday from what stood at 707 on Thursday. The number of active Covid cases in Bengal stands at 8,008 on Friday while 727 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from Covid.

The number of fatalities stood at 9 on Friday. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.29 percent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,60,286 so far. Out of this, around 15,33,649 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,629 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.22 on Friday while the positivity rate stood at 1.79 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal stands at 1.19 percent. Around 124 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 138. Darjeeling has seen 34 new cases, South 24-Parganas 51 and Hooghly 49 and Howrah 35. Bengal has so far carried out 1,76,61,376 Covid sample tests out of which around 40,181 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 3 Covid deaths on Friday. North 24 Parganas has seen 5 deaths and Nadia 1.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Friday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. There are 200 safe homes in Bengal and around 11,507 beds are functional at these safe homes. Around 6,668 people are currently in home isolation while the total number of patients in hospitals is 1,082. Around 258 patients are still in safe homes.

Bengal on Friday administered 3,78,027 doses across the state taking the cumulative doses to 4,93,24,886 so far. State on Thursday conducted around 4 lakh doses.