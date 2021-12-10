CM asks DGP to intensify vigil along B'desh border

NADIA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the Director General of Police to intensify vigil along the Bangladesh border.



Addressing the administrative review meeting here on Thursday afternoon, she instructed the police to ensure that BSF personnel do not enter in areas outside their jurisdiction without taking permission from local police. Trinamool Congress has raised objections over increasing the jurisdiction of BSF along the border.

Banerjee urged DG to increase Naka checking at Karimpur but ensure that there are no excesses. "Any time of confrontation with people should be avoided while conducting Naka checking," she maintained. Banerjee said police should ensure that red beacon lights should not be misused. "It is illegal to use red beacon light. To use blue light permission is required and those who have permission can use this light," she said.

The matter came up during discussion when some journalists pointed out that there were some people who had been moving around in their vehicles with press stickers illegally.

Banerjee asked Santanu Basu, secretary Information and Cultural Affairs department, to fix spokespersons in every district, who would give news of development that had been carried out in the respective districts after consulting the district magistrate and superintendent of police.