CM asks DG of Police to raise 'Winners' squads across state

Darjeeling: The Chief Minister has lauded the efforts of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police to curb crime against women by raising an all women squad.



The squad was earlier named "Tejasvini." Directing all police commissionerates in the State to raise similar squads, the Chief Minister rechristened the squad "Winners."

"The name is appropriate but too long. Let us call the squad Winners. Women are always winners," stated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in an administrative meeting in Kurseong on Tuesday.

Lauding the initiative, the chief minister directed Manoj Malvia, Director General of Police that such squads should be raised in all the police commissionerates of the State. "Give Gaurav Sharma, Commissioner of Siliguri Metropolitan Police a special Diwali for taking such a commendable step and raising this squad," mused Banerjee.

Siliguri being a strategically important town with a large floating population including tourists is surrounded by four international borders, hence is vulnerable to crime.

This all women squad looks after the safety and security of women and helps them in any kind of distress round the clock and specially during festivals like Durga Puja. Preventing and taking action in eve teasing, snatching cases falls within the duty of this squad.

This Siliguri women safety squad raised on October 12 consists of 20 lady constables and two officers. The force is specially trained in combat. They are equipped with modern weapons, body cameras and ride on bikes and scooters.

The force had performed exemplarily during the recently concluded Durga Puja and won accolades from the local residents also.