CM asks all DMs to take steps to avoid loss of life

kolkata: Stating that a "red alert" has been issued from June 24 to 26 due to the forecast of a high tide, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed all district authorities to take prompt action to avoid loss of life.



The water-level would go up by another 6 metres on June 26 due to the high tide, as per the predictions.

Banerjee chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparation with the forecast of the high tide. Firhad Hakim, Chairman of Board of Administrator, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and senior officers including Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, Home Secretary BP Gopalika and Commissioner of Kolkata Police Soumen Mitra attended the meeting with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police joining the same virtually.

"District Magistrates have to be alert. The state has received the entire year's rainfall in the past 19 days. Close watch has to be maintained at areas including Arambagh and Khanakul in Hooghly and Amta, Udaynarayanpur and Bagnan in Howrah," Banerjee said.

She also directed that water should not be released from any reservoirs without prior information. She further stated that round the clock surveillance is being carried out by both the Disaster Management Department and Irrigation and Waterways department. The water level in river Dwarakeswar is already high. Officers are also closely monitoring the situation at Sagar in South 24-Parganas and other coastal and riverine areas.

Banerjee further stated that Bengal suffers even if there is heavy rainfall in Jharkhand and Bihar. Similarly, North Bengal especially Jalpaiguri gets affected with heavy rainfall in Bhutan.

Dwivedi said: "Relief materials have already been sent as and where required. People will be evacuated from the vulnerable areas".It needs mention that, as per the directions of the Chief Minister, reconstruction of damages and breaches on embankments is going on in full swing to ensure completion of the same.