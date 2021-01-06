CM announces to give clearance to 200 unrecognised Rajbangshi schools

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced giving clearance to 200 unorganised schools of people from Rajbangshi community following inspection by the state School Education department.



"I had received requests from the representatives of the people from Rajbangshi community to give clearance to their 200 unorganised schools," Banerjee said after holding the cabinet meeting at Nabanna.

"Today we have

decided to give clearances to the same and inspection will be carried out by the School Education department in this regard in phases," Banerjee added. She said that the syllabus for the Rajbangshi language is ready and they wanted that their language should also be taught along with other languages. In connection with curriculum in Kamtapuri language, Banerjee said that their syllabus is yet to be prepared and it would take another eight months time.