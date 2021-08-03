CM announces spl Home Guard jobs to about 220 youths in Jangalmahal

Kolkata: In a move to continue with projects to ensure further improvement of the region's economy and overall development, the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday recruited 220 youths in the post of special home guard from Jangalmahal.



Jangalmahal, where now peace prevails with no Maoist activities in the past 10 years, was earlier an area that was dominated by Left Wing Extremism.

With a series of development works taken up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exclusively for the area has restored peace and thousands of Maoist activists returned to the mainstream of life.

On Monday, appointment letters were handed over to 110 youths in West Midnapore, 80 in Jhargram, 11 in Bankura and 19 in Purulia. Respective district magistrates and superintendents of police handed over the appointment letters in a programme that was attended virtually by the Chief Minister from the programme of Khela Hobe at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Banerjee said: "Our government has provided jobs to at least 50,000 youths in Jangalmahal itself so far. Even jobs were provided to next of kin of the people in Jangalmahal, who went missing during Maoist insurgency, were provided with jobs and compensation of Rs 4 lakh each".

Director General of Police Virendra, who was also present in the programme, said: "With implementation of different development works now peace prevails in the Jangalmahal area and there is no report of any LWE activities in the area in the past 10 years".