CM announces Rs 2.5 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of Dhupguri accident victims

Kolkata/Purulia: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh each to the next of kin of the people, who were killed in the road accident at Dhupguri.



She also announced that the state government would give Rs 50,000 to each of those who were seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those who received minor injuries.

While addressing a programme at Belguma Police Line in Purulia, Banerjee said: "Loss of anyone's life can never be compensated. We extend all support to the victims' family members and would give an ex gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh each for next of kin of the victims who were killed in the road accident."

Following direction of the Chief Minister, state Sports minister Aroop Biswas and Tourism minister Gautam Deb rushed to the spot.

She also tweeted: "Saddened at the loss of lives because of a bus accident in Dhupguri. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured."

Banerjee also urged people to drive cautiously following traffic norms, especially during winter, as most accidents occur due to heavy fog.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those involved in the unfortunate Dhupguri accident. An ex-gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the severely injured and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries," the state Home department tweeted.

Extremely anguished over the road accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident and Rs 50,000 each for the injured ones.