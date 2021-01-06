CM announces recognition of another 226 acres of land for refugees in South 24-Parganas

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced giving recognition to another 226 acres of land for the refugees at Basanti in South 24-Parganas.



This comes when the state government has given recognition to all refugee colonies in the state ensuring that no one can push them out of the place where they are residing.

The state cabinet on Monday gave its nod in connection with the 226 acres of land to refugees at Basanti.

It may be mentioned that the state government has almost completed distribution of around 25,000 free hold title deeds among the residents of refugee colonies in

the state.

There were around 94 refugee colonies those were on state government's land and another 119 were identified that include some those are situated on central government and private land.

The state government has regularised all the refugee colonies and all its residents will be receiving free hold title deeds in phases.

At the same time the state Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation department is also providing them with "letter of assurance" that will act as a document available with them till they get the deed.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday announced setting up of Kranti as a separate block in Jalpaiguri. She had received the demand during her recent visit to north Bengal.