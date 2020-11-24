CM announces projects worth ` 353 cr, free ration to continue after June

Khatra (Bankura): Giving a gift of new projects worth Rs 353 crore to the people of Bankura, Chief Minister made a major announcement of distributing free-of-cost ration even after June 2021.



In the same breath she announced the state government's endeavor of helping people get benefits of all state run projects and schemes with concerned officials to be visiting "door-to-door" and holding special camps from 11 am to 3 pm every day at all blocks across the state. It will start from December 1 and will continue till January 30.

"Address the issue immediately if it is possible right at that moment when people will visit these camps. Prepare a list if it is not possible then instead of completely ignoring the person's need and try to help them later," Banerjee said after handing over benefits of different projects to 21 people that marked the beginning of distribution of benefits to 1200 people on Monday at Sidhu Kanu ground at Khatra.

She directed to ensure completion of 10 lakh bicycles under Sabuj Sathi prakalpa through these camps and to check whether all concerned are getting scholarship and benefit of Sasthya Sathi scheme.

At present more than 10 crore people receive the benefit of Khadhya Sathi prakalpa under which free of cost rice and wheat is distributed since the advent of Covid. Earlier, Banerjee had extended the same till June 2021 and now she assured of extending it further. Banerjee on Monday announced the committee of Bauri Cultural Board comprising chairman Debdas Das and vice chairman Paritosh Bauri from Bankura. The other members include Dinesh Bauri and Dayamoy Bauri in Purulia while Rakhal Bauri from Birbhum and Keshab Bauri and Biswanath Bauri from West Burdwan. An officer of deputy magistrate rank has also been deputed to extend support in functioning of the board. She had already announced Rs 5 crore financial support to the board. The committee of Matua and Bagdi will be announced in the next two to three days.

Stating about the initiatives taken for the benefits of people engaged in Dokra industry, the Chief Minister said that at least 8,000 bigha of fallow land has been brought under Matir Shristi scheme in Bankura itself that is leading to creation of thousands of job opportunities.

Banerjee on Monday inaugurated a series of projects including an SBSTC bus terminus, an ambulance for Kotolpur Bauri community and scheme II of Mejia water project.

She also directed the top brass of the state government to ensure that salary is given to a section of workers engaged with the Animal Resource Development department instead of incentive. She has also said that her government has constructed at least 50 lakh houses under Banglar Abas Yojona and another 10 lakh will also be constructed.

Scarcity of safe drinking water as a matter of the past in the drought-prone area, Banerjee said that at present 75 percent of the population are now receiving sufficient water with implementation of Rs 4000 crore worth project. The remaining 25 percent will be covered by 2022. While 99.9 percent farmers in the district have been brought under the coverage of Kisan Credit Card.