CM announces 'Prakritik Durjoge Prakriti Sahay'

Kolkata: The state government is introducing 'Prakritik Durjoge Prakriti Sahay', a scheme to minimize the damage on embankments by planting trees and grass.



A group of experts on vetiver grass will be set up and attempts will be made to plant this grass to preserve the embankments. Already under Sabujayan project, vetiver is been planted along the riverine borders in Nadia. Steps had also been taken to stop erosion in east Midnapore.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said steps would be taken to preserve the forest after maintaining ecological balance. Vivek Kumar, principal secretary of state Forest department said he had spoken to the district magistrate of three districts and spoken about the matter. Steps will be taken to find out how the vetiver grass could be used to strengthen the embankments.

The district magistrates of the affected districts have been asked to update the reports of the vulnerable areas fortnightly.

Naveen Prakash, additional chief secretary, Irrigation and Waterways department said on June 27 a high tide was scheduled to come and the water level might flow above the embankments in the coastal areas. Steps are being taken to combat the situation, he said.