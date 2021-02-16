CM announces job, financial aid for kin of deceased activist

KOLKATA: Expressing grief over the death of a DYFI activist here on Monday, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee her government is ready to provide job and financial support to family members of the deceased.



The deceased, identified as Maidul Islam Midda, succumbed to injuries allegedly received during a protest movement a few days back.

Banerjee said the police have started a probe to ascertain what exactly led to the death.

The Chief Minister said the exact cause of his death would be known only after the post-mortem examination.

"I do not support any death. A probe is underway. I have come to know that even his family members were not informed where he was admitted. No police complaint was lodged in this connection, too,' Banerjee said at the state Secretariat Nabanna, while addressing mediapersons.

Banerjee added that she had spoken with Left Front leader, Sujan Chakraborty, regarding the death. She told Chakraborty that her government was ready to provide job and financial support to the deceased's family. Banerjee maintained that it was necessary to ascertain whether Midda, a resident of Kotulpur in Bankura—who is survived by his wife and two children—had any health complications.

The activist died at a private nursing home in Camac Street on Monday morning. Several policemen were also injured during the same rally after the protesters threw stones.