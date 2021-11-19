CM announces introduction of 'Matshajibi' credit card

Howrah: Floating a proposal to assess the feasibility of setting up a major fishing hub at Nayachar in East Midnapore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced introduction of "Matshajibi Credit Card" to help fishermen get financial support to upgrade their business.



While discussing the issues related to pisciculture and different works of the state Fisheries department at the administrative review meeting in Howrah, Banerjee told the additional chief secretary of the fisheries department Atri Bhattacharya that a major fishing hub can be developed at Nayachar. She directed him to look into its possibility. She also said that projects related to ecotourism can also be developed at the place.

It needs a mention that a team of senior officers from the Fisheries department would be visiting the place on November 24.

While discussing different issues of the fishermen, Banerjee realised the need of a separate credit card for fishermen and directed the concerned officers to ensure that a separate credit card is launched for fishermen.

It may be called "Mathsyajibi Credit Card" is in the line of Kisan Credit Cards.

Additional chief secretary of the Cooperation department MV Rao said credit to the fishermen can be provided by the cooperative banks itself.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday also inaugurated Sankrail Retail Fish Market at Sankrail.

Banerjee has also directed the officers in the administrative meeting that the earth excavated during dredging of canals can be sold out and the generated amount can be utilised to construct check dams in the same area that would improve the irrigation infrastructure and minimise the chances of flood. Eco-tourism can also be developed in such areas, Banerjee opined.