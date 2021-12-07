CM announces & inaugurates dev projects worth Rs 612 crore

Raiganj: Giving a clear direction to MLAs, members of zilla parishads and Gram Panchayats to ensure that no one should get deprived of the benefits of the state-run schemes, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 612 crore for the people of North and South Dinajpur only.



"I would like to direct the MLAs that as their work has reduced with most being done by state government officers. So they must extend all help to people and ensure they get all the benefits of state-run schemes instead of directing them to visit offices," Banerjee said while addressing the administrative review meeting of North and South Dinajpur.

The administrative review meeting of both the districts was held at Raiganj where she laid foundation stones of different projects and also inaugurated 72 different projects. Banerjee laid foundation stones of 42 projects of South Dinajpur that were worth Rs 137 crore. She also laid foundation stones of 23 new projects worth Rs 107 crore for the same district. For North Dinajpur, she inaugurated 30 projects worth Rs 163 crore and laid foundation stones of 15 different works worth Rs 70 crore. District Magistrates of South Dinajpur Ayesha Rani A and North Dinajpur Arvind Kumar Mina announced the projects in details of their respective districts.

In the presence of Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and top brass of all crucial departments, the chief minister directed to ensure that the Duare Sarkar camps are organised in open grounds to avoid congestion. Duare Sarkar Programme this time is going to be held from January 1 to 10 and January 20 to 30 in 2022. She also announced inclusion of two more schemes Matshyajibi Card and Artisan Card in the state's biggest outreach programme.

Besides directing to set up a task force to ensure proper implementation of Students' Credit Card programme, she also enquired about the present status of the implementation of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Sanghamitra Ghosh Secretary, Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Department, informed the chief minister that around 1.64 applications have been received so far and apart from 80,000 all are sanctioned. She also informed that the beneficiaries are getting the benefits directly transferred into their bank accounts within the third day of every month.

Enquiring why 80,000 applications are yet to be sanctioned, Banerjee was told that it is due to certain document-related issues and the district officers are sorting out the same. While speaking in this connection, Banerjee said: "I would like to tell all MLAs, zilla parishad and Gram Panchayats members to help people get the benefits with all responsibility".

The chief minister has also expressed her concern over the fall in water level in river Atrayee and Punarbhava as Bangladesh has constructed dams in their jurisdiction. She directed the top brass of her government to take up the issue with the Centre.

A dam is also being constructed on river Atrayee in South Dinajpur that would improve the water level and benefit the fishermen.

Banerjee has also announced setting up of a textile park at Raiganj. She also directed to ensure that more quantity of Tulaipanji rice is grown as it gets exported. In the same breath she directed the MLAs not to place impractical demands before her and set aside the proposal of creating Islampur a separate district.