CM announces host of projects to help in treating infectious diseases

Kolkata: In a major boost to the health infrastructure in the state, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a host of new initiatives which will eventually open a new horizon in the treatment and management of infectious diseases.



The Chief Minister has announced a unique project under which a Center of Excellence for Infectious Disease Management is coming up at Beliaghata ID Hospital.

It will conduct research, collect disease related information, coordinate with other health centers and hospitals and provide advice by the experienced doctors.

This center of excellence will disseminate crucial information relating to various infectious diseases on the basis of its research and will help the doctors to understand the nature of the ailments and the modality of the treatment. Six new seats for DM in the field of infectious diseases for every year will be introduced.

These seats will be created at the new department of Infectious Diseases and Advanced Microbiology at School of Tropical Medicine. According to experts, there has not been enough research in this field in the country as a result it often becomes difficult for the health professionals to find out the nature of the diseases. Even the Centre has failed to conduct enough research on the changes in the nature of various viruses found in the country. The Chief Minister also announced the formation of the state's first plasma bank which is coming up at the Institute of Immuno-Hemeotology at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

The state government has laid emphasis on plasma therapy which is one of the key steps to cure more number of affected patients. While launching the new initiatives, the Chief Minister said that the geographical position of the state has led to an increase in the number of Covid

patients. Bengal is an important business location. As Bengal is the gateway to North East and it shares many international borders. These factors have contributed to the Covid tally of the state, Banerjee observed.

"The Mamata Banerjee government has come up with the idea of constructing a center of excellence for research on infectious diseases. This is a major project and it will help other states as well in the future. There is not enough research in the country so far as far this subject is concerned. Bengal may lead others in this field," said Dr AK Maity, a city based doctor.