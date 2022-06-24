CM announces host of career advancement benefits for WBPS

kolkata: In a significant stride to acknowledge the hard work and efficiency of the officers of West Bengal Police Services (WBPS), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a host of career advancement benefits for them.



A total of 630 WBPS officers across the state would benefit from this move.

According to Banerjee, from now on, WBPS officers would get additional increments and special allowance, a hiked uniform allowance and timely promotions."These officers (WBPS) have to take a lot of responsibilities but there is nobody to think about them. So, we have taken a few decisions concerning their promotion and career benefits. These will help in further boosting their morale and give them their due recognition," Banerjee said at a press conference after meeting some WBPS representatives at Nabanna. She added that 200 new WBPS and WBCS officers would be recruited very soon. "It needs to be seen that promotions are not delayed by any means. If one is not promoted then his/her enthusiasm to work gets lost," Banerjee said, reiterating the state government's commitment in this respect.She announced the promotion of six DSP-ranked WBPS officers to the post of additional SP and another six additional SPs to the post of SP on Thursday.The Chief Minister also announced that in a bid to expedite the process of officers getting on-time promotions, the departmental examinations for IPS and WBPS officers from now on will be conducted by Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute instead of the State Public Service Commission.Banerjee announced two additional increments for the WBPS officers in similar manner as the WBCS officers. WBPS officers would be promoted and get two additional increments after eight, 16 and 25 years of service, she said.

According to Banerjee, these officers would also get a special allowance namely Rs 2,000 for SDPOs and Rs 2,500 for additional SPs. The SPs receive a special allowance of Rs 3,000.The uniform allowance has been hiked from Rs 200 to Rs 1500. Banerjee also announced a welfare forum for the WBPS officers to cater to their needs and problems and an annual health check-up facility for them.Banerjee reiterated that the state police officers are committed to the welfare of the state and urged them to work spontaneously with a vision.

"Work should not be kept pending. Complete work as fast as possible. You have to first take the family into confidence when any tragedy befalls them," she added. Soon after the Chief Minister's announcement, notification about promotion of six officers of Additional SP to SP rank was issued.

Addl SP( Zonal), Baruipur Police district indrajit Basu and Aneesh Sarkar Addl SP (rural) Malda were both posted as SS, CID,. Ramesh Singh Addl Sp (headquarters) of Sunderban Police district was posted as SP, Special Task Force, Bengal while Dipak Sarkar, Shiba Prasad Patra and Sandeep Mondal were elevated as Commandant in State

Armed Police.