CM announces host of benefits for policemen

Kolkata: Beside declaring that 24,000 constables and 2,400 sub-inspectors will be recruited in the next three years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a series of development projects and schemes for the benefit of police personnel.



The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing the programme of Police Divas. Bengal is the first state in the country to declare September 1 as Police Divas to express gratitude towards the relentless effort of the police force. The programme was, however, deferred to Tuesday following the sad demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

In a major move, she announced that home guards, members of National Volunteer Force (NVF), Civic volunteers, village police volunteers, ASHA workers and auxilliary fire operators will be getting terminal benefits of Rs 3 lakh each after they attain the age of 60 years. Earlier, only the home guards and members of the National Volunteer Force (NVF) used to get Rs 50,000 each. They will also get Puja Bonus of Rs 2,000 each while civic volunteers will be provided with additional Rs 2000 every year for their uniform.

Most importantly, they have also been made entitled to get compulsory casual leave (CCL) of 24 days along with 50 days child care leave and maternity leave for 6 months.

The daily wage of the home guards, NVF and Civil Defence Volunteers has also been increased from Rs 480 to Rs 548 resulting in a hike of Rs 2,040 per month.

The rank and file of the police will also be getting an opportunity for posting in their respective home district after completion of 15 years of their service. The Chief Minister has also stressed upon the construction of more police barracks to ensure a better arrangement for the rank and file. A committee headed by the Home Secretary has also been formed to look into the provision of increasing the monthly remuneration, that is Rs 8,000 per month at present, of civic volunteers in the next six months. The Chief Minister also directed a committee to chalk out a plan of action so that police personnel can work in a stress free manner.

On Tuesday, Banerjee also inaugurated a new Police Control Room at Lalbazar, a cyber, forensic digital forensic science laboratory, three new police stations – Kalitala Asuti, Rahara and Sagarpara – four new barracks, two Police quarters, two new SP offices, a traffic guard, a police canteen and a sports complex. A Central Committee has been constituted to work towards Police welfare.

The total strength of the police personnel in the state has gone up to 3 lakh with recruitment of 1.76 lakh in the past few years.