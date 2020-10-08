CM announces grant of Rs 2 cr to renovate temple

Jhargram: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to the Kanak Durga Temple at Jamboni's Chilkigarh in Jhargram and announced Rs 2 crore financial grant for renovation of the century old temple.



Banerjee offered Puja at the temple and interacted with the priest Atanka Bhanjan Sarengi. She went there after the administrative review meeting held at Jhargram stadium.

During the review meeting she also announced financial grant of Rs 1 crore each for renovation of Guptamani Temple and Muktamani Temple.

Sarengi said: "She often send puja here. Today too I offered puja in her name."

The Chief Minister also initiated distribution of financial assistance to priests in Jhargram district.

This comes when the state government is preparing a map containing details of century old temples in Bengal and

steps

are being taken for its renovation.

She also handed over appointment letter of government job to next of kin of a resident of Jhargram who was killed after being trampelled by elephant. At the same time, four persons, whose family members went missing during Maoist insurgency, were provided with jobs and comepnsation of Rs 4 lakh each.