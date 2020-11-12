CM announces creation of 3 additional police battalions; Bengal to recruit 16,500 teachers

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee giving a major thrust to create greater job opportunities in the post-Covid situation, on Wednesday, announced a drive to recruit 16,500 TET qualified school teachers and 3,000 police personnel to set up three additional battalions of the West Bengal Police.



The recruitment of the TET qualified teachers is going to start from December itself. According to experts, a large section of people is going to get benefitted with the state government's move to recruit people in the government sector when the economy was badly hit due to the pandemic.

"As many as 20,000 aspirants have cleared the TET examination. There are at present 16,500 vacant posts that will be filled up on an immediate basis. The recruitment drive would begin from December or January. There is a process of selection through an interview. The remaining of the 20,000 TET qualified students will be recruited in phases," Banerjee said.

Banerjee's announcement in regard to the major recruitment drive to provide state government jobs to aspirants came after the nod of the cabinet in a meeting that was held at Nabanna on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chief Minister has also assured proper steps to conduct the third TET examinations at the earliest. Already 2.50 lakh job aspirants have applied to appear in the third TET examination. The examination will be conducted offline.

"We are trying to conduct the examination as early as possible considering that it will create further job opportunities," Banerjee said.

Banerjee, who is also the state Home minister, has announced setting up of three new battalions of the West Bengal Police comprising 1,000 police personnel in each.

Banerjee has named the three new battalions as Narayani Battalion, Gorkha Battalion and Jangalmahal Battalion. "It had been a longstanding demand of the people of Cooch Behar and giving respect to their sentiment one battalion has been named as Narayani Battalion. While the Gorkha Battalion is for the Hills," Banerjee said adding that total 3,000 police personnel will be recruited for the same.

It will also help in better policing as the strength of the state police will further increase. In the past nine years, the state government has increased the manpower in the police force to 3 lakh in the past nine years when 1.76 lakh personnel were recruited in the police force. The Chief Minister has also taken move of recruiting 26,400 police personnel in the next three years. It includes 24,000 constables and 2,400 sub-inspectors.

In connection with the massive recruitment drive, the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim tweeted: ".@MamataOfficial helps Bengal reach newer heights once again! Keeping in mind 1L+ families, WB shall see the recruitment of 16,500 teachers who have passed the TET examination. For the next TET exams, offline arrangements shall also be made. #TETJobsInDidirBangla"