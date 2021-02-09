CM announces 19 industrial projects, job opportunities for more than 3.29L

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced 19 industrial projects that will provide employment to more than 3.29 lakh people and entail an investment of about Rs 72,200 crore.



"Some Opposition leaders while speaking on the vote on account referred to it as an election manifesto. I have no objection to this reference if it creates jobs. I have allocated funds for each and every single project that I have announced. We had earmarked Rs 12,000 crore for social schemes," Banerjee said, addressing the House on the last day of the Budget Session in the state Assembly.

Banerjee had presented the interim annual financial statement and vote on account for the first four months for 2021-22 financial year at the Assembly on Friday. Banerjee said the 19 projects will be inaugurated today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday).

She announced setting up of a common effluent plant at the Kolkata Leather Complex with an investment of Rs 102 crore. There are 1,800 tanneries in KLC that generate huge employment.

The other major projects that were declared by Banerjee include a mega power loom cluster at Habra in North 24-Parganas with an investment of Rs 400 crore which will provide employment to 15,000; the Tanter Haat at Udaynarayanpur in Howrah with an investment of Rs 7 crore that will provide space for 10,000 artisans; common facility centre for Bhawaia artistes at Cooch Behar serving 1,500 artisans; common production centre for Mekhla dress at Cooch Behar; common production centre for sweets (Batasa, Kodma) in East Burdwan; silk park at Madhughat in Malda with Rs 200 crore investment.

Industrial park at Phulbari in Siliguri with Rs 200 crore outlay; mega industrial and logistic park at Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar with Rs 250 crore investment; pharmaceutical park at Falta, South 24-Parganas; industrial park at Budge Budge with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore; industrial township at Raghunathpur in Purulia with an investment of Rs 64 crore have also been named.