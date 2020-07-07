CM allows outdoor shooting in isolated places with 40 crew members, also gives her nod to start reality shows sans audience

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has taken up a series of steps for the film and television industries starting from allowing outdoor shooting at isolated places with 40 crew members, shooting of reality shows without audience to announcing compensation for single-screen movie theatres damaged due to super cyclone Amphan.



Banerjee made the announcement after holding a meeting with representatives of Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA), West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum, Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India and top brass of different channels at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Monday. The state Sports and Youth services minister Aroop Biswas along with senior state government officers including Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha were present in the meeting.

Earlier only 35 crew members including artists were allowed at a time on a shooting floor. The state government increased it to 40 on Monday. At the same time, nod has been given for outdoor shooting as well with clearances from the concerned senior police officers and it cannot be held in any congested place as it may lead to gathering of people to get a glimpse of actors. Shooting of non-fictions has also been allowed.

Under the unprecedented situation, she stressed on the possibility of "outsourcing of destination for shooting" of other states in Bengal. She has also announced the setting up of a committee to look into the perspective of allowing shooting for web series.

The Chief Minister has also allowed shooting of reality shows on condition that no audience can be brought in and the application process needs to be carried out online.

She also announced necessary financial support to single-screen movie theatres that were damaged due to super cyclone Amphan.

In a major development, the state government is also going to set up a skill development and grooming centre exclusively to help upcoming talents in the TV and film industry. The state government will develop the infrastructure while it will be run by the industry itself.

She further said that the annual programme on the birthday of Uttam Kumar cannot be organised this time in which awards are given to present day actors. But floral tribute will be given to his photograph at a studio at Tollygunge and the award giving ceremony will be held during Kolkata International Film Festival if it gets organised.